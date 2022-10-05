PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 246.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 105,130 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 45.7% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.