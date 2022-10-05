Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 221.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after buying an additional 1,714,494 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $7,004,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 315,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.