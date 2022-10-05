BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,114 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,114 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. HSBC cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

