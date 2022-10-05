BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ORIX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORIX by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORIX by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in ORIX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORIX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE IX opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $112.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.