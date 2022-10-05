BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $208.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

