BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

