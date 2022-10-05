Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

