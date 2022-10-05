Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 18,836 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

