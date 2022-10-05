Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,089 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

