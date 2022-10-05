Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

TTWO stock opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

