Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 4.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

