Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 17,795 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.