Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

