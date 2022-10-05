First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 3,486 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.