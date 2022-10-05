The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.