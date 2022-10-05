Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $31.30 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,799 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.87. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

