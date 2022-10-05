First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,920 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 34,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 99,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

