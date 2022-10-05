Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,845 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.