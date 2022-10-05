Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $57.42 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

