Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 173 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $523.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.75. The stock has a market cap of $489.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $385.84 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

