Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 31 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $411.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 452.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.06 and its 200-day moving average is $469.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.71 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

