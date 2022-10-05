Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

