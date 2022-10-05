Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 81,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 421,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.