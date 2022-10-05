James Hambro & Partners Has $281,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

