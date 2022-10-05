Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

