Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $10.23 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $523.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $385.84 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

