Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.