Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $300.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

