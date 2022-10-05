Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Raised by Analyst

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

JEF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,730,000 after buying an additional 502,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 297,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

