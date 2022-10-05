Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Increased by Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.48.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 69.10.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

