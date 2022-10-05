Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Microsoft Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Microsoft Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

MSFT opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

