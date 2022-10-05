Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aisin in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Aisin has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.19.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

