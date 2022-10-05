UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 31st

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 281.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. UDR has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
