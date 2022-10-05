UDR, Inc. (UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 31st

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 281.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. UDR has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

