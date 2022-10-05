Capreit Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.