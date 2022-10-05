CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth about $703,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

