Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 4.7 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.