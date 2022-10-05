Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Increases By 10.6%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Stephens decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 32.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Freshpet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Up 3.5 %

FRPT opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

