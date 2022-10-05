Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.