The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.50 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,521 ($18.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,524.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.48. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,301.52.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.