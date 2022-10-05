RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Plans Dividend of GBX 18.50

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RCP stock opened at GBX 2,189 ($26.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. RIT Capital Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,787 ($33.68). The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 401.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,332.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,407.11.

In other news, insider Jutta Rosenborg bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($30.15) per share, with a total value of £99,800 ($120,589.66).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

