Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expands By 10.1%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

