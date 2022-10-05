Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Plans Dividend of GBX 33

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

MGNS opened at GBX 1,538 ($18.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,958.21. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,418 ($17.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,600 ($31.42). The firm has a market cap of £726.35 million and a P/E ratio of 744.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy Quashie bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Articles

