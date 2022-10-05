HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,164,225 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

HQY stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

