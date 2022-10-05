Lincoln National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of LNC opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Dividend History for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

