Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £62.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.00. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 42.10 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.28.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.