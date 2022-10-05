Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Centaur Media Stock Performance
Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £62.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.00. Centaur Media has a 1 year low of GBX 42.10 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.28.
Centaur Media Company Profile
