AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 7,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,454,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. TheStreet downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $515,000. Once Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% in the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 6,336.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.