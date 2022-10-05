Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the integrated energy company on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 56.68 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

Get Centrica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,407 shares of company stock valued at $606,570.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.