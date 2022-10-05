Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Announces GBX 2.92 Dividend

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Stelrad Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON:SRAD opened at GBX 161 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. Stelrad Group has a 1 year low of GBX 157 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.90 ($3.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3,140.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.21.
About Stelrad Group
Read More
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.