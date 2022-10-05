Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Announces GBX 2.92 Dividend

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Stelrad Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:SRAD opened at GBX 161 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. Stelrad Group has a 1 year low of GBX 157 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.90 ($3.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3,140.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.21.

About Stelrad Group

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators, and other steel column radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, and Hudevad brands.

