Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.