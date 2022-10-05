Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 20th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2,574.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.78. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

